'They Will Invest In A Midfielder' - Fabrizio Romano Tips Liverpool To Land Portuguese Talent

Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool will attempt to sign a new central midfielder and has tipped the Reds to pursue Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes.

Jurgen Klopp has already brought in club-record signing Darwin Nunez, as well as youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Therefore, Romano has hinted that the Reds may have to wait until next summer to bring in a new midfield addition.

Writing in his column for Caught Offside, as reported by Empire Of The Kop, the transfer expert wrote: "It’s gone quiet at Liverpool, as many expected, but if it were up to me I think I’d still be in the market for at least one more signing. 

"Personally, I’d sign a new central midfielder.

Thiago Alcantara Fabinho

Two of Liverpool's current midfield options - Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara

"I think another midfielder could help Liverpool, a player like Matheus Nunes, a talented 23-year-old from Sporting Lisbon, would be a smart idea. But Liverpool always think long-term and I’m sure they will invest in a midfielder in 2023."

Multiple reports over recent days have linked the Portuguese international with a move to Merseyside, with the player valued at around £40million.

Over the last three seasons in Portugal, Nunes has made a name for himself as a dominant high intensity midfield player, with an excellent passing range and the ability to travel with the ball.

Klopp could utilise Nunes in the defensive midfield position or as one of the outside central midfielders, he has also been used in a double pivot for the Green and Whites.

Nunes featured 33 times in the Primeira Liga last term and contributed three goals and two assists. He also played in all six of Sporting's Champions League matches.

The Reds' 'spend what we earn' policy could prevent a move for Nunes this summer, but with rivals Manchester City spending big, Klopp may have to splash more cash if his side are to compete with Pep Guardiola's juggernaut once more.

