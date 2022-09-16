Skip to main content

'They Will Really Have To Get On Their Bike' - Journalist On Future Of Liverpool Linked Jude Bellingham

German football journalist gives insight into Jude Bellingham's future, claiming 2023 will be a "big one" involving the midfielder.
The Athletic's German football journalist Raphael Honigstein has given his opinion on how he sees Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham's future unfolding. 

Jude Bellingham

"In regards to his future, he's next summer's Haaland, 2023 will be the big one. Dortmund will be hopeful that he can stick around for a little bit longer," Honigstein told BBC Sounds. 

"It was only a few months ago that he said to them 'I have no intention of leaving and I like it here, I'm a super important player'. 

"It's a real sweet spot because, he plays at one of the top 12 or 13 clubs in Europe in front of 80,000 people, as well as playing in the Champions League. 

"If you're as good as Jude Bellingham you don't really need to worry about your starting place, and that is a really unique position to be in at the age of just 19. 

"Therefore at the moment he [Bellingham] is probably reluctant to trade that for a somewhat uncertain future," added Honigstein. 

"Now having said that, I think his development and progress has been so steady and so rapid that Dortmund can no longer hide how good he is as a player. 

"Especially if he starts performing like this for England later in the year at the World Cup then I think we will see a point where club's who are already in the background trying to secure services for next summer will really have to get on their bike. 

"I think whoever misses out on him will feel they're missing out on a generational talent of English football."  

