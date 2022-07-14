Skip to main content

'They'll Be Moving For Him Next Year' - Pundit On Anticipated Liverpool Transfer Move For Jude Bellingham

As Liverpool transfer links to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham intensify, a former player believes a move for the player is 12 months away.

The 19-year-old has been a long-term target for the Reds but it is widely thought that the Bundesliga club would not be willing to sell him in the same transfer window that they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Jude Bellingham

In an interview in with Football Insider, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan predicted that Liverpool will make their move for the England international next summer.

“They’ve gone out and spent quite a lot of money this summer. Carvalho has come in, and they’ve spent a staggering amount on Nunez as well – which is their answer to the Erling Haaland deal.

Darwin Nunez

“The question is – do they need any defensive midfielders? They’ve got Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, as well as other players who can make an impact. “Do they need to force a transfer through for the sake of it?

“We know who their number one target is. It’s Jude Bellingham – and they’ll be moving for him next year."

Whelan went on to say that he still thinks it will be an exciting battle for the Premier League title even if Liverpool don't bring in a midfielder during this transfer window.

“Man City might have made their move a bit earlier by getting Kalvin Phillips in – but Liverpool may be waiting until next season in order to get their man.

“I don’t expect it to weaken Liverpool this season if they do wait around. I’m not expecting it to be a one-horse race. It’s still going to be an intriguing and exciting season in the Premier League.”

A lot of Liverpool fans have been calling for a midfield signing this summer, but with the numbers available to Jurgen Klopp, it seems unlikely a deal will be done unless someone asks to move on.

