'This Will Be His Last Season There' - Agent Of Ligue 1 Star Targeted By Liverpool & Arsenal

The agent of Lille striker and Liverpool target Jonathan David has said that the 2021/22 season will be the last one for his client at the French Club.

The Canada international is enjoying a fine season in France with 15 goals in all competitions and his form has not gone unnoticed with Liverpool and Arsenal both reported to be interested in signing him.

David signed for Lille from KAA Gent in the summer of 2020 for a fee reported to be around £25million. It is likely however to take something double that to prize him away from the club situated in the north of France.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

'Last Season At Lille'

As reported by Rousing The Kop, the 21 year old's agent Nick Mavromaras was talking on the Tellement Soccer Podcast about David's future and acknowledged this season would be his last at Lille.

“For us, the goal is to finish the season with Lille, but this will be his last season there for several reasons.

“I think the Premier League is a great option for him. I think he likes Spain a lot too. These two leagues are the main priorities for him, but nothing is being ruled out.

No Official Offer Yet

Mavromaras has not ruled out interest from other big clubs around Europe but confirmed as of yet, there is no official offer for the player.

"You never know with Paris Saint-Germain or the big Italian clubs.

"It’s normal that all these big clubs are interested in the top scorer in Ligue 1, but I can tell you that, today, there’s no official offer.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook