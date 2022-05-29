Three Players That Jurgen Klopp Could Sign To Replace Sadio Mane At Liverpool

According to reports, Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to depart the Reds this summer, which could mean the Reds are in the market for a replacement, with options across a number of Europe's top five leagues.

Mane joined the Reds in 2016, and has gone on to score 90 goals in 196 Premier League games over a six year spell. He won the golden boot in the 2018/19 season and helped guide the Reds to a league title, a Champions League, an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup - as well as victories in the Super Cup and Club World Cup.

The winger has been a key part of the Reds success last season, and has seen his role shift from attacking from the left wing to being utilised as a centre forward since Luis Diaz’s arrival in January.

Sadio Mane after his goal against Villarreal in the Champions League IMAGO / pressinphoto

His departure would see the Reds shy of bodies in the centre forward position, with club legend Divock Origi also leaving to join AC Milan and Roberto Firmino’s long term future yet to be decided.

So, who could Jurgen Klopp to bring in to replace Mane?

Darwin Nunez - Benfica

Young Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has attracted attention from Europe's elite after his remarkable campaign with the Eagles. The 22-year-old netted 26 goals in 28 matches in the Primeira Liga last season.

Nunez also impressed when he came up against Klopp’s men in the Champions League quarter-final stage. The youngster netted home and away against the Reds and contributed six goals in the competition across 10 matches.

The Benfica man plays with relentless energy both in and out of possession, and can play through the middle on his own, as well as being effective from the left wing - which suits the Reds 4-3-3 formation. With Diaz and Salah both more effective from wide positions, there is a centre forward spot up for grabs, which Nunez may be able to thrive in.

Nunez would likely cost around £70million, which could prove too hefty of a fee for the Reds, given their ‘spend what we earn’ policy. But, the young Uruguayan is full of potential, and if anyone can turn the raw talent into a top centre forward, why not Klopp and co!

Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig

Another option is Christopher Nkunku, from RB Leipzig. Nkunku is a different option to Nunez, rather than earning his trade as an out and out number nine, the Frenchman acts as more of a false nine, sparking similarities with the role that Firmino played in his prime years at the Reds over the last few seasons.

Nkunku contributed an outstanding 33 goals and assists in 34 matches in the Bundesliga last season, which guided his side to a Champions League spot. He also made nine goal contributions in seven matches in the the CL, including a hat-trick against Manchester City and a goal and assist in Leipzig’s 2-2 draw against Paris Saint Germain.

Christopher Nkunku in action against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga IMAGO / Phillippe Ruiz

Similarly to Nunez, Nkunku is known for his energetic style of play and athleticism, which is a trademark trait for a Reds player throughout Klopp’s reign. Again, the forward wouldn’t be available on the cheap, with a fee around £80million expected to be demanded by the German side.

The talented attacker is just 24 years old, and given that Klopp recently signed a new deal to extend his stay at LFC until 2026, the German may see Nkunku as another ‘project Firmino’.

Ousmane Dembele - Barcelona

One more option is Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, who is out of contract in the summer. Dembele is a slightly different option to Nunez and Nkunku as his ability to play through the middle hasn’t been proven, but with Diogo Jota more than capable of taking up that role, Klopp may side with bringing in a winger who can play on the left and the right – like Mane.

The young Frenchman has had a torrid time at Barcelona since he joined for a whopping £95million from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, and has netted just 19 times for the Catalan club over the last five La Liga seasons. In fact, he could only manage one goal in 21 league appearances last campaign.

Ousmane Dembele in action for Barcelona IMAGO / Action Plus

However, despite his lack of goals, Dembele created more goals than anyone else in the Spanish league last season. His 13 assists put him top, ahead of Ballon D’or favourite Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

A key factor in why Klopp may opt for Dembele is that his current contract at Barca is set to expire in June, therefore he would be available on a free transfer. The Reds have already spent £40million on the acquisition of Diaz earlier this year, and given Mane’s age and contract situation, it is unlikely that they will receive a hefty sum for the Senegalese.

It is no secret that the 25-year-old’s career has been far from what he’d have hoped thus far, but there is no doubt that Dembele has an array of talent, and if it can be harnessed correctly, he could be a dangerous player for the Reds.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |