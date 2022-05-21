‘Keep An Eye On Liverpool’ Huge Aurélien Tchouameni Hint,  As Real Madrid Turn Attention From Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool’s pursuit of Aurélien Tchouameni has taken another twist, after Real Madrid lost out on Kylian Mbappe transfer. However, a top journalist gives the biggest hint yet for the Frenchman to join The Reds.

Aurélien Tchouameni is a wanted man. Real Madrid have been forced to turn their attention towards the Monaco midfielder, after Kylian Mbappe rejected the Spanish giants to stay at PSG.

Unfortunately for Madrid, Liverpool are still the favourites to sign Tchouameni this summer, which would add to the woes of Florentino Perez.

Speaking to Rio FerdInand FIVE, Fabrizio Romano gives Liverpool fans the news they had been hoping for. He confirmed the club is in fact in talks with the Monaco superstar and to keep an eye on The Reds, regarding this transfer.

“For sure Liverpool are exploring big names for the summer. One of these big names is Aurelien Tchouameni, he’s a player they really like.

“I see Liverpool doing something in the midfield this summer. This summer, Tchouameni is a player they really appreciate but it depends on the price.

“At the moment he’s performing at top level and Monaco are prepared to ask for crazy money.

“There is interest, there are contacts between Tchouameni’s agents and Liverpool, but we’re not close to this move. Keep an eye on Liverpool because I’m sure they will explore this kind of opportunity.”

