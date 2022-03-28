Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Wants' Premier League Move As Real Madrid Join The Race Alongside Liverpool And Manchester United

A reliable journalist reported that Monaco's wanted midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is excited at the prospect of playing in the Premier League. Liverpool are currently favourites to sign the Frenchman but will have to fight off Manchester United and Real Madrid for the young talent.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the most talented youngsters currently in world football, with his incredible performances for both club and country attracting some of Europe's biggest clubs.

A midfielder is high on Liverpool's priority list for the summer transfer window and have plenty of options to pick from. The Monaco star is amongst a few big names including Jude Bellingham and Gavi that Liverpool are monitoring.

With reports suggesting the Jude Bellingham transfer will be difficult because of price and Borussia Dortmund's unwillingness to lose two big players in one summer, Liverpool may have to turn their attention elsewhere.

The Reds have been given a boost regarding Auerlien Tchouameni, as top journalist Fabrizio Romano stated on United Stand that the France international would prefer a move to the Premier League.

