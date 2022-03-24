Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool Will Be ‘Difficult’ As Borussia Dortmund Will Lose Erling Haaland

The Jude Bellingham transfer will be ‘difficult’ for Liverpool this summer, says top journalist. With Erling Haaland definitely leaving Borussia Dortmund, losing another superstar wouldn’t be ideal for the German club.

Liverpool’s long pursuit of Jude Bellingham may continue to go further than the summer. It is clear that Jurgen Klopp and the Reds want him, but with his current price tag and Borussia Dortmund being reluctant to sell, the transfer is looking less likely. 

Jude Bellingham

Recent reports have turned attention to Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouameni, which could be more indication of the Bellingham situation not going the way Liverpool would like it to. Many fans will be hoping for both, but may have to just accept the one. 

As a positive, Borussia Dortmund do have a brilliant relationship with Liverpool and especially their former boss Jurgen Klopp. This could go in our favour when it comes to taking players from the Bundesliga side. Will the relationship be key to getting the £100m price tag down for Bellingham?

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, in an interview with Gav Jones, it looks very unlikely. Joyce stated that it will be difficult for Liverpool to bring in Jude Bellingham this summer.

"Jude Bellingham is complicated because of the price and the fact they could lose Haaland this summer.

“The last figure I saw quoted was £100m, I think that complicates interest in him." 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Curtis Jones Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Reliable Journalist Hints That Star Liverpool Player Could Leave The Club This Summer

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'I Don't Think They Need To Sign Another Right-Back - Former Player On Possible Deputies For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Ronald Araujo
Transfers

Barcelona Reportedly Step Up Contract Renewal Talks with Liverpool Target Ronald Araujo

By Sam Patterson2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Juventus Offer Mohamed Salah 'Massive' Salary After Liverpool Contract Talks Break Down

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'All The Responsibility Falls On Him Now' - Former Colombian Star Faustino Asprilla On Liverpool's Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Azteca Stadium
Non LFC

Mexico v USA: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 CONCACAF Qualifying Match

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Salah 'Open' To Anfield Exit To Join Serie A Side Juventus Amid Liverpool Contract Standoff

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Update Provided by Reliable Journalist

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago