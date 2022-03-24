Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool Will Be ‘Difficult’ As Borussia Dortmund Will Lose Erling Haaland

The Jude Bellingham transfer will be ‘difficult’ for Liverpool this summer, says top journalist. With Erling Haaland definitely leaving Borussia Dortmund, losing another superstar wouldn’t be ideal for the German club.

Liverpool’s long pursuit of Jude Bellingham may continue to go further than the summer. It is clear that Jurgen Klopp and the Reds want him, but with his current price tag and Borussia Dortmund being reluctant to sell, the transfer is looking less likely.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Recent reports have turned attention to Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouameni, which could be more indication of the Bellingham situation not going the way Liverpool would like it to. Many fans will be hoping for both, but may have to just accept the one.

As a positive, Borussia Dortmund do have a brilliant relationship with Liverpool and especially their former boss Jurgen Klopp. This could go in our favour when it comes to taking players from the Bundesliga side. Will the relationship be key to getting the £100m price tag down for Bellingham?

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, in an interview with Gav Jones, it looks very unlikely. Joyce stated that it will be difficult for Liverpool to bring in Jude Bellingham this summer.

"Jude Bellingham is complicated because of the price and the fact they could lose Haaland this summer.

“The last figure I saw quoted was £100m, I think that complicates interest in him."

