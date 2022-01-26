Report: Tottenham Offer Porto’s Luis Diaz 5-Year Contract as Antonio Conte Makes the Colombian a Priority

Luis Diaz to Tottenham is starting to heat up and recent reports from Colombia claim that the English club have offered him a very lucrative deal.

A month ago, it would've been reasonable to think that Luis Diaz would be staying at Porto for the rest of this campaign despite interest from Liverpool and Tottenham.

During that time, sources from Portugal were adamant that Diaz would only leave Porto if his release clause of €80million was paid.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

However, this week, it was been reported that Spurs have offered Porto €45million for the Colombian.

At the moment, Liverpool haven't made any moves towards Diaz, but you would think if their interest is genuine they would throw their hat in the ring.

Now, according to Pipe Sierra, he has confirmed that Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has made the transfer of Luis Diaz a 'priority' this January.

The North London club have also offered the Colombian a 4/5 year contract to try and persuade him to leave Portugal.

This story is far from over though with other sources claiming that Diaz is waiting for a bigger club to come in and that he isn't 'seduced' by Spurs' offer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook