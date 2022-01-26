Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Tottenham Offer Porto’s Luis Diaz 5-Year Contract as Antonio Conte Makes the Colombian a Priority

Luis Diaz to Tottenham is starting to heat up and recent reports from Colombia claim that the English club have offered him a very lucrative deal.

A month ago, it would've been reasonable to think that Luis Diaz would be staying at Porto for the rest of this campaign despite interest from Liverpool and Tottenham.

During that time, sources from Portugal were adamant that Diaz would only leave Porto if his release clause of €80million was paid.

Luis Diaz

However, this week, it was been reported that Spurs have offered Porto €45million for the Colombian.

At the moment, Liverpool haven't made any moves towards Diaz, but you would think if their interest is genuine they would throw their hat in the ring.

Read More

Now, according to Pipe Sierra, he has confirmed that Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has made the transfer of Luis Diaz a 'priority' this January.

The North London club have also offered the Colombian a 4/5 year contract to try and persuade him to leave Portugal.  

This story is far from over though with other sources claiming that Diaz is waiting for a bigger club to come in and that he isn't 'seduced' by Spurs' offer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Tottenham Offer Porto’s Luis Diaz 5-Year Contract as Antonio Conte Makes the Colombian a Priority

46 seconds ago
Erling Haaland
Non LFC

Erling Haaland Believes Robert Lewandowski Is The Best Player In The World, Leaving Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Out Of Top Three

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Egypt
Non LFC

Watch: Mohamed Salah's Winning Penalty to Send Egypt Through to Quarter Finals of AFCON

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz FC Porto
Transfers

Report: FC Porto Star Luis Diaz To Reject Tottenham January Transfer And Wait For Liverpool Who Are 'On Another Level'

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Egypt AFCON
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Winger Mohamed Salah Celebrates After Scoring The Winning Penalty Against Ivory Coast To Send Egypt To The AFCON Quarter-Finals

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Mohamed Salah's Winning Penalty Sends Egypt Through To AFCON Quarter Finals After Beating Ivory Coast

2 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Hijack Tottenham's Deal For Porto's Luis Diaz, Depsite Spurs Being In Advanced Talks

3 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'I Would Have Been Next' - Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk On How Close He Was To Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold On Free Kicks

4 hours ago