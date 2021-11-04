Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Tottenham In Advanced Talks To Steal Liverpool Midfield Target Franck Kessie

Author:

After the appointment of Antonio Conte, Tottenham have become a force in the transfer market once again. 

Therefore it comes as no surprise that he has earmarked AC Milan's powerhouse midfielder Franck Kessie as a target, with Liverpool's interest known from the summer.

He scored 13 goals last season in the Serie A, and featured against the Reds in the Champions League group stages in September.

FBRef have him in the 81st percentile for non-penalty xG in the last year, as well as his touches in the opposition box rated highly amongst other midfielders.

The Ivorian's contract runs out next summer, with Tottenham apparently close to agreeing an £8.5m per year pre-contract agreement.

Former Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano believes the midfielder could be 'devastating' in the Premier League.

'I want Kessie in my team, he scores, he assists, he has personality, he has quality, he doesn’t lose the ball, he is intelligent. I’m watching him carefully, against Roma he was devastating,'

'He reminds me of the Yaya Touré of the best times. He is a different player, but in terms of impact. He is holding Milan’s midfield alone'

It's an easy comparison to make, but the Ivorian would be an excellent coup for anyone at the top level.

El Nacional claim that Liverpool are preparing a big offer to sign Kessie for free whilst Tuttosport believe Newcastle are keen.

