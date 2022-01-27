Transfer News: 'Player Of The Year' Departs Liverpool On Loan Until End Of The Season

Liverpool have announced that goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros who was named player of the year at Irish club St Patrick's Athletic has left the club to join Notts County on loan until the end of the season.

The deal was announced on Thursday on Liverpoolfc.com and social media channels that the 20-year-old was on the move again.

The keeper who joined Liverpool from Slavia Prague in 2017 has featured on Liverpool's first-team bench as well as having represented the academy teams.

He signed a new deal with the Reds in 2020 and last February joined St Patrick's Athletic in The League Of Ireland Premier Divison where he impressed by helping them win the FAI Cup when they beat Bohemian in the final on penalties.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

The Czech under 20 international kept 10 clean sheets in 33 starts, making a huge impression, and was voted player of the year.

After being pictured in training with Liverpool's first team last week, Jaros now heads to National League club Notts County for more first-team experience.

