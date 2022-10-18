Skip to main content
Transfer Update: Di Marzio Confirms Liverpool & Manchester United Intentions On Jude Bellingham

An Italian journalist for a major British sports news outlet is reporting today that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are still focused on Jude Bellingham as the perfect target for Liverpool and the way they play.

The English International is still Liverpool's primary transfer target this summer with multiple reports emerging that the player both wants to leave Borussia Dortmund and also has a preference for Liverpool. This of course is contingent on the Reds qualifying for Champions League football.

The 19-year-old has been in sensational form for Dortmund this year and a number of top European clubs have been linked to him including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United. It is both European Champions League finalists that are currently the front runners.

The young star is contracted to Dortmund until 2025, but he has already expressed a desire for a new challenge after this season ends.

Liverpool have had a shaky start to the season so far with the midfield under intense scrutiny after a lack of investment over the past 18 months. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita are all out of contract next summer.

Initial reports indicated that it would take north of €130 million to secure his services but more recent reports indicate that around €90 million would get his signature. 

Liverpool have shown that they are willing to spend big on the right player of late with recent acquisitions of players like Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, and Darwin Nunez.

The amount quoted of €90 million is well within range for Liverpool and FSG so it will likely come down to the player's preference that decides the location of his new club.

It's encouraging then to see Gianluca Di Marzio from SkySports saying that Bellingham definitely has the talent to be a star at Liverpool and is absolutely perfect for Jürgen Klopp and the way they play. He also confirmed that Liverpool and FSG will absolutely try to get him.

