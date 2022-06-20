Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Transfers: Jose Enrique Sparks Transfer Rumours Surrounding Ex-Liverpool Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum

It was reported that there would be no new incomings following the signing of the young Scot Calvin Ramsey. However, recent speculation has arisen surrounding Ex-red Gini Wijnaldum and a potential loan move back to Merseyside.

Gini Wijnaldum

According to the Irish Daily Star, there have been ‘whispers’ in the Liverpool camp surrounding a potential loan move for the ex-Red who hasn’t seemed to be able to settle in at Paris Saint-Germain.

Many fans believed it was risky to not replace the box-to-box midfielder last summer as Jurgen Klopp placed a lot of trust in Naby Keita. However, since signing for Liverpool in 2018, Keita has looked out of his depth at nearly every opportunity.

Therefore, what better way to replace Gini Wijnaldum than to replace him with Gini Wijnaldum himself.

Gini Wijnaldum

The Liverpool Echo believe that this transfer could be crucial in the journey to signing the young English midfielder Jude Bellingham. Gini could act as the ‘stop-gap’ signing which Liverpool needs to be able to sign Bellingham in the next year or so.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

These rumours were only amplified by Ex-red Jose Enrique who wrote on his Twitter account: “You will have him back? They are talking as a loan option. For me it will be great to be honest for 1 season if the club really are going to go all the way for Bellingham next season then I will understand this move it not is better to look at more permanent options.”

Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool in the summer of 2021 after having a successful five-year spell at the club, winning the Champions League and Liverpool’s first Premier League title.

However, since departing the club, not only have Liverpool struggled to replace the Dutch midfielder, but his time at Paris Saint-Germain has been underwhelming, to say the least.

If Liverpool are to pursue the signing of Jude Bellingham, this transfer could prove massive for both parties involved. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Calvin Ramsay Transfer Details - Initial Fee, Add-Ons, Sell-On Clause All Revealed

By Neil Andrew23 minutes ago
Naby Keita Diogo Jota Kostas Tsimikas
News

Report: Liverpool Aiming To Get Four Players To Sign New Contracts This Summer But Could Struggle To Convince One

By Neil Andrew32 minutes ago
Liverpool FC s Dirk Kuyt during UEFA Europa League match. April 22, 2010.
Opinions

Opinion: The Top 5 Liverpool Away Kits Of All-Time

By Louis Fielden1 hour ago
Rodrygo
Transfers

Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo Continues To Mock Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah After Champions League Victory, Former Red Responds

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Confident Of Signing Raheem Sterling From Manchester City - Fee Revealed For Former Liverpool Player

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

'Could Get More' - Pundit On Liverpool 'Losing An Unbelieveable Player' In Sadio Mane As Bayern Munich Close In On Transfer

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Gini Wijnaldum
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking To Bring In Georginio Wijnaldum On Loan With Move For Jude Bellingham Next Year

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Man United Are Not The Bigger Draw Anymore' - Pundit On Why Darwin Nunez Chose Liverpool Ahead Of Red Devils

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago