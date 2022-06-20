Transfers: Jose Enrique Sparks Transfer Rumours Surrounding Ex-Liverpool Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum

It was reported that there would be no new incomings following the signing of the young Scot Calvin Ramsey. However, recent speculation has arisen surrounding Ex-red Gini Wijnaldum and a potential loan move back to Merseyside.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Irish Daily Star, there have been ‘whispers’ in the Liverpool camp surrounding a potential loan move for the ex-Red who hasn’t seemed to be able to settle in at Paris Saint-Germain.

Many fans believed it was risky to not replace the box-to-box midfielder last summer as Jurgen Klopp placed a lot of trust in Naby Keita. However, since signing for Liverpool in 2018, Keita has looked out of his depth at nearly every opportunity.

Therefore, what better way to replace Gini Wijnaldum than to replace him with Gini Wijnaldum himself.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Liverpool Echo believe that this transfer could be crucial in the journey to signing the young English midfielder Jude Bellingham. Gini could act as the ‘stop-gap’ signing which Liverpool needs to be able to sign Bellingham in the next year or so.

These rumours were only amplified by Ex-red Jose Enrique who wrote on his Twitter account: “You will have him back? They are talking as a loan option. For me it will be great to be honest for 1 season if the club really are going to go all the way for Bellingham next season then I will understand this move it not is better to look at more permanent options.”

Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool in the summer of 2021 after having a successful five-year spell at the club, winning the Champions League and Liverpool’s first Premier League title.

However, since departing the club, not only have Liverpool struggled to replace the Dutch midfielder, but his time at Paris Saint-Germain has been underwhelming, to say the least.

If Liverpool are to pursue the signing of Jude Bellingham, this transfer could prove massive for both parties involved.

