January 3, 2022
'We Should Be All Over Him' Twitter Reacts To Liverpool's Transfer Interest In £18million Rated Premier League Star Adama Traore

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton forward Adama Traore this month. Twitter has reacted to this news.
Author:

Liverpool have dropped points in back to back Premier League matches against Leicester City and Chelsea leading many to say that the title race is all but over.

Unfortunately, points aren't the only thing that Jurgen Klopp's side are losing this month. 

Mohamed Salah

With the CAF Africa Cup of Nations beginning this month in Cameroon, Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for an extended period of time.

The combination of lost points and departing players has lead to transfer rumours galore, including the prospect of signing Wolves forward Adama Traore. 

The speedster is reportedly available for just £18million this month and Liverpool are interested in signing the Spaniard which brought mixed reactions from supporters.

Liverpool Supporters React To Adama Traore Rumours

Adama Traore

Liverpool supporters are no stranger to being linked with Adama Traore as the club have held long term interest in him since his move to Wolverhampton in 2018. 

In a poll happening on LFC Transfer Room's Twitter, just over half of those who have voted would like to see Traore don the Liverpool red.

Like many, Twitter user Jay Kay has put their faith in Jurgen Klopp's judgement. As he states, the gaffer is 'rarely' wrong. 

AnfieldFlair on Twitter reckons that Liverpool FC should be 'all over' the transfer based on the price tag alone. 

Just months ago in the summer transfer window Wolverhampton were refusing any offer lower than £50million so this obviously offers an opportunity for interested clubs.

While many seem to be excited about the prospect of signing Traore, others are less than pleased with the rumours.

Make no mistake, Raphinha is a superior talent to Adama Traore. However, could Jurgen Klopp be the coach to help the inconsistent winger put all of his natural talents to use? 

Some like PicassoLFC are skeptical that Liverpool's ownership group FSG would even entertain such a transfer. 

