Two Premier League Clubs In Talks With Agent Of PSV Winger Cody Gakpo, As Liverpool Target Mulls Over Options

Two unnamed Premier League sides have made contact with the agent of PSV Eindhoven winger - and reported Liverpool target - Cody Gakpo to register "concrete interest" in signing the player this summer, according to Dutch daily Eindhovens Dagblad (via Inside Futbol).

IMAGO / Fotostand

"Several" other teams in Europe are closely monitoring the 22-year-old. Gakpo, who has scored sixteen goals and registered fifteen assists in all competitions this season, has also been linked with North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur by English media outlets.

The report said Gakpo is yet to decide whether to leave or stay. PSV, meanwhile, are keen to keep the Dutchman, Eindhovens Dagblad claimed. Little else was divulged.

Gakpo's current deal expires in 2026. Transfermarkt's current valuation of the player is £22.50 million.

Looking ahead

Liverpool already boasts an array of attacking options, bolstered in January by the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto.

There is uncertainty, however, about the futures of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohammed Salah. The trio are all out of contract in 2023. Contract negotiations with Salah's representatives broke down in December 2021.

Divock Origi, effectively Liverpool's sixth choice forward, is set to leave as a free agent this summer and is reportedly close to agreeing to a move to AC Milan.

