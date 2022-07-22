Report: Tyler Mortons Loan To Blackburn Rovers From Liverpool 'On-Hold'

Championship side Blackburn Rovers have made an approach to sign Tyler Morton on a season-long loan for the 2022/23 season, according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

The move initially looked likely to go through, however, the move is now 'on hold' for at least a week due to injuries within the Liverpool squad on their pre-season tour.

The Rovers had initially looked to use their good links with Liverpool to complete the move in an effort to bolster their midfield for the new campaign.

Morton could've found himself a regular in the Rovers team, who currently have just three recognized central midfield options.

The 19-year-old burst into the picture at Anfield last season, where he made 9 appearances including a start away against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool have had success with players spending time at Ewood Park in the past, with Harvey Elliott enjoying his breakthrough campaign in the Championship with the Rovers.

Morton has enjoyed success in pre-season so far, impressing fans and pundits alike with his performances thus far as he looks to move from a 'six' role to a more advanced 'eight'.

“By the way, Tyler Morton in training, incredible! He plays as a No. 8 now,”

"He’s training as an eight, and it’s like ‘wow, how good is that?!’ He’s still here.” said manager Jurgen Klopp while speaking on Morton in July (via The Times).

