'Under FSG?' Fans React To Whether Liverpool Should Sign Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic
After Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace for Fiorentina yesterday taking him to within one goal of a Cristiano Ronaldo record, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to have their say on a possible move for the forward.
The Serbian international forward scored his 32nd goal in 2021 which leaves him just a goal behind the Serie A record set by Ronaldo for goals scored in a calendar year.
Vlahovic has been linked with Liverpool after it emerged the player would not sign an extension to his contract at La Viola.
Reds fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the matter.
He'd be a brilliant signing, we do need an actual striker to help share the berden with our wide attackers. Tall, strong, very mobile & fast. Brilliant hold up play & bringing in players to the attack. He'd add something different to what we have & compliment them
Under FSG? No hope 🤭
Fiorentina valued him at 70 million euro. We can't afford him
He’s in our price range and wouldn’t be waged out our structure. He makes perfect sense. Plus he wouldn’t mind to push from the bench because he’s still so young
Swap origi+£5m deal
