November 28, 2021
Report: Wales International Neco Williams Wants to Leave Liverpool

Author:

According to recent report, Neco Williams is looking to leave Anfield this summer and the Reds will sanction it if one condition is met.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best right-back in world football and by the end of his career he will go down as one of the best fullbacks to play the game.

Being his backup is probably one of the toughest jobs in world football. Unfortunately for Neco Williams, he knows the struggles.

Neco Williams

The young Welsh international is an amazing talent and could start for a large majority of Premier League clubs.

However, Liverpool is one of the clubs that he can't start for.

He has played five games for Liverpool this season, grabbing two assists in the process. 

Read More

Liverpool Willing to Let Neco Williams Leave 

However, according to a recent report from The Sunday Mirror, the 20-year-old has decided he wants to leave Anfield.

The report also goes on to claim that Liverpool don't want to let him leave temporarily but they will sanction a permanent transfer if the offer is around £10million.

This seems like a pretty cut-throat deal. If Liverpool's valuation is met then they will let Williams leave and the highly rated Conor Bradley will take his place as the Reds no.2 right-back.

It's unfortunate to see someone who has been at the club since he was young leave but at the end of the day he's a footballer and footballers want to play football.

