Watch: All Luis Diaz Copa America Goals As He Finishes Joint Top Scorer With Lionel Messi - Is The Colombian Liverpool Bound?

A number of reports are suggesting that Porto winger Luis Diaz could be on his way to Liverpool. The 25-year-old finished top scorer alongside Lionel Messi during the Copa America tournament in the summer and you can see all of his goals here.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Colombia eventually lost 3-2 to Argentina on penalties in the semi-final after a Diaz goal cancelled out the opener from Inter Milan's Lautauro Martinez as the match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.

The tournament confirmed Diaz's growth as a player and this season he has taken his game to new heights at the Primeira Liga club scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

Liverpool appear to have stolen the exciting winger from under the noses of Tottenham Hotspur who had bid for the player earlier in the week.

It appears that Diaz was a summer transfer target for the Reds but the interest from the North London club has meant their plans had to be brought forward.

If his form at the Copa America was anything to go by, Liverpool fans are in for exciting times ahead and you can watch the goals here.

