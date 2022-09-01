Watch: Arthur Melo On His Way To Liverpool From Juventus

The Reds have had midfield issues for a couple of years, but the club have been adamant that everything is okay.

However, another injury to captain Jordan Henderson in last night's dramatic win against Newcastle United has forced Liverpool's hand, as they make a midnight move for Juventus star Arthur Melo.

Melo is a player that can play in both the 8 and 6 role Jurgen Klopp claimed he was looking for just last week. A player that can progress from midfield and yet cover for holes, which is an ideal option.

One concern coming with the former Barcelona man is his injury record, which puts a stain on the deal.

Deadline day is full of drama, but usually Jurgen Klopp and his staff stay out of it. Not today. The injured and out of form midfield options has made the manager think twice.

It's the Merseyside Derby next for Liverpool and with Henderson getting injured and Curtis Jones the only return in that area of the pitch, they are left short.

Arthur Melo looks set to be available for the match against Everton, with his medical booked for this afternoon with The Reds. The Brazilian has been spotted leaving Juventus in a taxi ahead of his flight to England.

Melo's debut could be against the blue half of Merseyside and what a better game to introduce yourself in.

Is Arthur Melo the right signing for Liverpool and should have The Reds got an option-to-buy for the Brazilian? We will soon find out.

