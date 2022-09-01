Skip to main content

Watch: Arthur Melo On His Way To Liverpool From Juventus

Liverpool bound Arthur Melo has been seen setting off from Turin as he looks set to complete his loan move to Anfield on transfer deadline day.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Reds have had midfield issues for a couple of years, but the club have been adamant that everything is okay.

However, another injury to captain Jordan Henderson in last night's dramatic win against Newcastle United has forced Liverpool's hand, as they make a midnight move for Juventus star Arthur Melo.

Jordan Henderson

Melo is a player that can play in both the 8 and 6 role Jurgen Klopp claimed he was looking for just last week. A player that can progress from midfield and yet cover for holes, which is an ideal option. 

One concern coming with the former Barcelona man is his injury record, which puts a stain on the deal.

Deadline day is full of drama, but usually Jurgen Klopp and his staff stay out of it. Not today. The injured and out of form midfield options has made the manager think twice.

Arthur Melo
Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's the Merseyside Derby next for Liverpool and with Henderson getting injured and Curtis Jones the only return in that area of the pitch, they are left short.

Arthur Melo looks set to be available for the match against Everton, with his medical booked for this afternoon with The Reds. The Brazilian has been spotted leaving Juventus in a taxi ahead of his flight to England. 

Melo's debut could be against the blue half of Merseyside and what a better game to introduce yourself in. 

Is Arthur Melo the right signing for Liverpool and should have The Reds got an option-to-buy for the Brazilian? We will soon find out.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolJuventus

Goodison Park
Match Coverage

Everton v Liverpool: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Closing In On Loan Signing Of Juventus Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Didi Hamann Doesn’t Think It’s 'Fair' to Blame Liverpool's Midfield Issues on Jordan Henderson

By Charlie Webb
Jordan Henderson
News

Jurgen Klopp Reveals Jordan Henderson Picked Up An Injury In Dramatic Liverpool Win

By Neil Andrew
john henry
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Glen Johnson Tells Liverpool Fans to 'Relax' Regarding FSG Criticism

By Charlie Webb
Roberto Firmino Kevin De Bruyne
Quotes

'Like A Kevin De Bruyne' - High Praise From Pundit For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United | Fabio Carvalho Scores Very Late Winner

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Leicester City Youri Tielemans
Transfers

'Arsenal Or Liverpool' - Pundit Makes Youri Tielemans Transfer Prediction

By Neil Andrew