Watch: Benfica Head Coach Slams Chelsea Over Enzo Fernandez Transfer Negotiations

Benfica's head coach Roger Schmidt has slammed the Chelsea hierarchy for the way that they have handled the transfer negotiations for Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old starred at the 2022 World Cup, helping Argentina to triumph and picking up the Young Player of the Tournament award to enhance his growing reputation further.

Liverpool were linked with the midfielder throughout the showpiece in Qatar and there were even reports suggesting that a pre-agreement for a transfer was in place.

The Primeira Liga club have been consistent throughout however that they would only consider selling Fernandez if the release clause of €120million was met.

Chelsea emerged as front runners over recent days and according to reports looked like they would pay a fee in excess of that so they didn't have to pay the fee in one instalment.

The move broke down on Wednesday however with reports claiming that the Blues were not willing to pay the value of the release clause and were looking to negotiate on that figure.

This seems to have infuriated Benfica and head coach Roger Schmidt, who explained his frustration at a press conference on Thursday. Watch what he had to say here (via Fabrizio Romano):

It appears that something has clearly gone on in the negotiations but Chelsea are yet to tell their side of the story.

The future for Fernandez is now unclear again however which could mean he stays at Benfica until the summer at the earliest bringing other interested clubs back into the mix.

