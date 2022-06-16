Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Darwin Nunez Signs For Liverpool - Behind The Scenes Media Day Vlog

Darwin Nunez was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Tuesday and you can watch the behind-the-scenes footage from the Uruguayan's big day at the AXA Training Centre in the media day Vlog here.

The 22-year-old striker agreed on a long-term deal at Liverpool in a transfer from Benfica that could eclipse the club-record fee of £75million paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Liverpool will pay £64million up front for the forward with a further £21.3million available in add-ons based on appearances as well as individual and team success.

Nunez looks like he may be the replacement for Sadio Mane who is reportedly keen to make a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Sadio Mane Bayern
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Bundesliga club have already had two bids turned down for the Senegalese but are expected to return with a third offer which will be closer to Liverpool's valuation of the player.

Mane was only ever going to be allowed to leave on Liverpool's terms and when a high-quality replacement was signed.

It appears that Nunez is that man and you can watch his media day Vlog here.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Luis Suarez
Transfers

New Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez Plans To Contact Luis Suarez After Record Transfer

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
News

Liverpool Striker Diogo Jota Injured During Portugal's Nations League Clash With Switzerland, Club Informed Of Issue

By Neil Andrew20 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'Firmino Is Not Good Enough...Time For Him To Go' - Pundit Claims Brazilian Should Be Moved On After Liverpool Signing Of Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Premier League Trophy
News

Revealed: New Nike Premier League Ball For The 2022/23 Season

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Jonathan David Renato Sanches
Transfers

Report: Two Players Previously Linked With Liverpool Heading For Transfers Away From Ligue 1 Club With One Tipped For Premier League Move

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Confident About The Depth Of The Liverpool Midfield

By Louis Fielden2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

Report: Sadio Mane Exit 'A Huge Loss For Liverpool' Says Current Player As Bayern Move Edges Closer

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Bellingham Bid Is 'Unlikely' This Summer Despite Liverpool Interest

By Rowan Lee5 hours ago