Watch: Darwin Nunez Signs For Liverpool - Behind The Scenes Media Day Vlog
Darwin Nunez was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Tuesday and you can watch the behind-the-scenes footage from the Uruguayan's big day at the AXA Training Centre in the media day Vlog here.
The 22-year-old striker agreed on a long-term deal at Liverpool in a transfer from Benfica that could eclipse the club-record fee of £75million paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.
Liverpool will pay £64million up front for the forward with a further £21.3million available in add-ons based on appearances as well as individual and team success.
Nunez looks like he may be the replacement for Sadio Mane who is reportedly keen to make a move to Bayern Munich this summer.
The Bundesliga club have already had two bids turned down for the Senegalese but are expected to return with a third offer which will be closer to Liverpool's valuation of the player.
Mane was only ever going to be allowed to leave on Liverpool's terms and when a high-quality replacement was signed.
It appears that Nunez is that man and you can watch his media day Vlog here.
