Watch: Darwin Nunez Signs For Liverpool In Transfer From Benfica

Liverpool have confirmed the transfer of striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and you can watch highlights of him signing for the club at the AXA Training Centre here.

The 22-year-old underwent his medical before signing a long-term contract and being unveiled as a Liverpool player on Tuesday.

Uruguayan international Nunez could become Liverpool's record signing, eclipsing the £75million they paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

The deal could cost Liverpool as much as £85million but only £64million will be paid upfront with the remaining £21.3million depending on appearances and individual and team success.

There are still some formalities to complete in respect of a work permit and international clearance but these are not expected to be a problem.

Nunez will wear the number 27 shirt at Liverpool, previously worn by Divock Origi, and you can watch highlights of his first day as a Red here.

Watch Nunez look on at the historic trophies won by the club, talk to Liverpoolfc.com and then put pen to paper on a long-term deal that is guaranteed to excite Reds fans.

