Watch: Darwin Nunez Signs For Liverpool In Transfer From Benfica
Liverpool have confirmed the transfer of striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and you can watch highlights of him signing for the club at the AXA Training Centre here.
The 22-year-old underwent his medical before signing a long-term contract and being unveiled as a Liverpool player on Tuesday.
Uruguayan international Nunez could become Liverpool's record signing, eclipsing the £75million they paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.
The deal could cost Liverpool as much as £85million but only £64million will be paid upfront with the remaining £21.3million depending on appearances and individual and team success.
There are still some formalities to complete in respect of a work permit and international clearance but these are not expected to be a problem.
Read More
Nunez will wear the number 27 shirt at Liverpool, previously worn by Divock Origi, and you can watch highlights of his first day as a Red here.
Watch Nunez look on at the historic trophies won by the club, talk to Liverpoolfc.com and then put pen to paper on a long-term deal that is guaranteed to excite Reds fans.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- 'They Didn't Listen' - Luis Suarez On Recommending Darwin Nunez To Barcelona As Striker Prepares For Liverpool Transfer
- 'He's A Mix Of Cavani And Suarez' - Ex-QPR Midfielder Praises New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
- Leaked: Premier League 2022/23 Fixture List - Liverpool To Kick Off Away To Newcastle? Manchester City To Face Chelsea & Arsenal In Opening Five Matches?
- Liverpool Could Beat Chelsea To Huge England Star Once Sadio Mane Leaves For Bayern Munich
- Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Linked With Aston Villa Move Amid Liverpool Exit Talk
- Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Has Spoken To Bayern Munich & Julian Nagelsmann As Transfer Rumours Continue
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |