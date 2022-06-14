Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Darwin Nunez's Announcement Video, As He Completes His Transfer To Liverpool From Benfica

Darwin Nunez has officially signed for Liverpool, with the club announcing the transfer in the last half an hour. The announcement came along with a video introducing the Uruguayan dawning the colours of his new side. 

Liverpool have made their second signing of the summer transfer window. Darwin Nunez has finally completed his move to Anfield, after days of the deal being almost done.

With Sadio Mane looking to be on the way out, a replacement was needed for The Reds. The club has acted quick and swooped for Benfica's star man, under the noses of arch-rivals Manchester United.

Darwin Nunez

Despite The Red Devils offering a bigger amount of cash for the forward, Nunez had his eyes on the better option all along. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Uruguayan will wear the number 27, as he becomes the first out-and-out striker the club has had since his fellow countryman, Luis Suarez.

The club have released an announcement video on social media, which shows a pan through the club's training facility, past the countless trophies on show in the cabinet, and out onto the pitch where Darwin Nunez stands there in his new kit.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Better Than Haaland' - Twitter Reacts To Darwin Nunez Signing For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew5 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Watch: Darwin Nunez Signs For Liverpool In Transfer From Benfica

By Neil Andrew21 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Breaking: Darwin Nunez Officially Unveiled As A Liverpool Player After Signing Long-Term Contract

By Neil Andrew37 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Four South American Attackers To Have Played For Liverpool

By Louis Fielden49 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Confirmed: Liverpool Complete Signing Of Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Sam Jones49 minutes ago
Liverpool Parade
Quotes

World Famous DJ Calvin Harris Reveals What Happened On The Liverpool Trophy Parade Bus

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Told Not To Expect Quick Resolution To Issues Surrounding Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Julian Ward LFC
Quotes

Former Liverpool Player Has Faith In Club's New Sporting Director Julian Ward Amid Nunez Announcement

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago