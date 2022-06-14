Watch: Darwin Nunez's Announcement Video, As He Completes His Transfer To Liverpool From Benfica
Darwin Nunez has officially signed for Liverpool, with the club announcing the transfer in the last half an hour. The announcement came along with a video introducing the Uruguayan dawning the colours of his new side.
Liverpool have made their second signing of the summer transfer window. Darwin Nunez has finally completed his move to Anfield, after days of the deal being almost done.
With Sadio Mane looking to be on the way out, a replacement was needed for The Reds. The club has acted quick and swooped for Benfica's star man, under the noses of arch-rivals Manchester United.
Despite The Red Devils offering a bigger amount of cash for the forward, Nunez had his eyes on the better option all along.
Read More
The Uruguayan will wear the number 27, as he becomes the first out-and-out striker the club has had since his fellow countryman, Luis Suarez.
The club have released an announcement video on social media, which shows a pan through the club's training facility, past the countless trophies on show in the cabinet, and out onto the pitch where Darwin Nunez stands there in his new kit.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- 'They Didn't Listen' - Luis Suarez On Recommending Darwin Nunez To Barcelona As Striker Prepares For Liverpool Transfer
- 'He's A Mix Of Cavani And Suarez' - Ex-QPR Midfielder Praises New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
- Leaked: Premier League 2022/23 Fixture List - Liverpool To Kick Off Away To Newcastle? Manchester City To Face Chelsea & Arsenal In Opening Five Matches?
- Liverpool Could Beat Chelsea To Huge England Star Once Sadio Mane Leaves For Bayern Munich
- Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Linked With Aston Villa Move Amid Liverpool Exit Talk
- Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Has Spoken To Bayern Munich & Julian Nagelsmann As Transfer Rumours Continue
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |