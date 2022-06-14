Watch: Darwin Nunez's Announcement Video, As He Completes His Transfer To Liverpool From Benfica

Darwin Nunez has officially signed for Liverpool, with the club announcing the transfer in the last half an hour. The announcement came along with a video introducing the Uruguayan dawning the colours of his new side.

Liverpool have made their second signing of the summer transfer window. Darwin Nunez has finally completed his move to Anfield, after days of the deal being almost done.

With Sadio Mane looking to be on the way out, a replacement was needed for The Reds. The club has acted quick and swooped for Benfica's star man, under the noses of arch-rivals Manchester United.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite The Red Devils offering a bigger amount of cash for the forward, Nunez had his eyes on the better option all along.

The Uruguayan will wear the number 27, as he becomes the first out-and-out striker the club has had since his fellow countryman, Luis Suarez.

The club have released an announcement video on social media, which shows a pan through the club's training facility, past the countless trophies on show in the cabinet, and out onto the pitch where Darwin Nunez stands there in his new kit.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |