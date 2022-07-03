Skip to main content

Watch: Fabio Carvalho Is Unveiled As A Liverpool Player

After Fabio Carvalho's transfer from Fulham to Liverpool was confirmed on Sunday, you can watch the video of his unveiling here.

The Portugal under-21 international finally put pen to paper for the Reds six months later than expected after the deal fell through in January as there was not enough time to complete the paperwork.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Carvalho explained why he chose to join Liverpool and what it means to him.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to be here at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. So, I’m just happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“Once you hear that Liverpool are interested, there’s only one thought in your mind, which is to join them and try to be in and around the team. Hopefully I can achieve big things.

“I spoke with everyone, and the manager, and it just felt so natural. When things become natural it’s just so much easier to make a decision.”

Carvalho has decided to stick with the number 28 shirt that he wore at Fulham last season, a number which he will take over from defender Ben Davies.

Here is the footage of Fabio Carvalho being unveiled as a Liverpool player:

