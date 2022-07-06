Watch: Fabio Carvalho Media Day | Behind The Scenes Coverage As Another Liverpool Signing Puts Pen To Paper

Fabio Carvalho was officially announced as a Liverpool player at the weekend and you can watch the behind-the-scenes footage of his signing here.

The 19-year-old was finally unveiled as a Red on Sunday completing a transfer from Fulham after he helped the West London club to the English Championship title last season.

It had been expected that the Portuguese under-21 international would be signing for Liverpool back in January before being loaned back to Fulham but paperwork issues meant the deal could not be completed in time.

All parties were resolute however that a deal would still be completed in the summer and the talented midfielder has now finalised his dream move to Anfield.

Carvalho is expected to go straight into the first-team squad with many in the game predicting he has everything to go to the very top.

His signing, along with those of Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay, provides Liverpool fans with a very exciting future to look forward to.

Carvalho was at the AXA training centre to complete his transfer and you can watch his signing day footage here.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |