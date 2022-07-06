Skip to main content

Watch: Fabio Carvalho Media Day | Behind The Scenes Coverage As Another Liverpool Signing Puts Pen To Paper

Fabio Carvalho was officially announced as a Liverpool player at the weekend and you can watch the behind-the-scenes footage of his signing here.

The 19-year-old was finally unveiled as a Red on Sunday completing a transfer from Fulham after he helped the West London club to the English Championship title last season.

It had been expected that the Portuguese under-21 international would be signing for Liverpool back in January before being loaned back to Fulham but paperwork issues meant the deal could not be completed in time.

All parties were resolute however that a deal would still be completed in the summer and the talented midfielder has now finalised his dream move to Anfield.

Carvalho is expected to go straight into the first-team squad with many in the game predicting he has everything to go to the very top.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His signing, along with those of Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay, provides Liverpool fans with a very exciting future to look forward to.

Carvalho was at the AXA training centre to complete his transfer and you can watch his signing day footage here.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Subs Board
Quotes

Pundit Backs Five Sub Rule To Give New Liverpool Signing More Chance To Make An Impact

By Neil Andrew17 minutes ago
Rhys Williams
Quotes

'He Is Of A High, High Standard' - Rhys Williams On His New Liverpool Teammate

By Neil Andrew40 minutes ago
AXA Training Centre
Columns

LFC Preseason: It’s almost time. See you soon in Thailand Jurgen and co

By Zubin Daver44 minutes ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Nottingham Forest In Advanced Talks With Liverpool For Neco Williams, With Extraordinary Price Tag

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Serge Gnabry
Quotes

'I Think He’d Be A Good Fit For Anybody' - Former Liverpool Winger On Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry Amid Exit Talk

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Out Of Favour Real Madrid Winger Open To Pay Cut Amid Liverpool transfer Links

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Is At The Perfect Club For Him To Continue Being Successful."- Former Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Extension

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
News

Report: Ex-Liverpool Midfielder Steve McManaman On Masters Football Return

By Joe Dixon6 hours ago