Watch: Kylian Mbappe Hints At PSG Exit For Liverpool Or Real Madrid

PSG put their money where their mouths were in earlier this year after they gave Kylian Mbappe a contract we have never seen the likes of in football before. The Frenchman has as much power as any footballer in the history of the game.
However, despite the more than lucrative contract, the superstar is reportedly unhappy at the club. Yesterday, reports revealed that Mbappe feels let down with PSG regarding his position and the ongoings at the club and in the dressing room.
In what was a crazy day to say the least surrounding the future of the forward, Liverpool’s name was heavily thrown around within those reports. One report stated that the Reds are the only ‘viable’ option for Mbappe.
Liverpool Hint?
As Jurgen Klopp’s side is beginning to drop off, addition of such a player would be a massive boost. The move for the player itself makes so much sense, Nike linkup, bags of potential, and the exact kind of forward Liverpool usually bring ingo togo to.
Whilst the French star was in Nimes for charity work with youth, he was asked about potentially joining Liverpool or Real Madrid. Here is his reaction -
It’s clear that there is a very good opportunity for Liverpool to bring in a player at the level Kylian Mbappe is. These opportunities don’t come around too often, so will the Reds take the leap?
