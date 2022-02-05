Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Target Fabio Carvalho Scores Well Taken Goal For Fulham Against Manchester City In FA Cup Match

Liverpool target Fabio Carvalho has scored for Fulham against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup and you can watch the goal here.

Fabio Carvalho

On transfer deadline day it looked like the Reds would sign the 19-year-old after agreeing a fee with Fulham for the player that is out of contract in the summer.

Unfortunately, however, there was insufficient time to get the paperwork done meaning the deal fell through at the last minute.

Whilst there is still hope that Liverpool will be signing a pre-contract agreement with the England under 18 international, there is still the concern that other clubs could steal the player from under their noses.

Carvalho gave Fulham the lead as early as the fourth minute against Manchester City after good work from former Liverpool player Harry Wilson.

The lead did not last long however with an equaliser from Ilkay Gundogan just two minutes later.

City now lead 2-1 thanks to a John Stones goal as half time of the fourth round clash approaches.

Watch the goal here:

