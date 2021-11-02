Watch: Liverpool Target Jarrod Bowen Stakes Transfer Claim With Goal And Assist For West Ham

Long term Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen scored as West Ham United defeated Aston Villa 4-1 at Villa Park.

The Hereford-born former Hull City winger also got an assist after his effort rebounded into Pablo Fornals path, as he tucked home the Hammers' third.

Ben Johnson and Declan Rice also notched for the Irons, with Ollie Watkins grabbing solitary consolation for a despairing Villa side.

Bowen compounded Villa's misery, finishing off a delightful team move by West Ham - tapping into an empty net after Manuel Lanzini, another former Reds target, squared across the penalty area.

He was subject of interest for Liverpool throughout the summer, having scored nine and assisted nine last season in his first full campaign in the top flight.

The Englishman was prolific in the Championship with Hull City, scoring 16 goals in his final half-season with the Tigers.

"Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool's shortlist for potential attacking targets. Jurgen Klopp a big fan." - @JamesPearceLFC

It was thought Bowen would arrive as another Diogo Jota type signing, as the 24-year-old is the right age and experience profile to be a prolific backup to Liverpool's established front three.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have proven this season that their last dance is far from arrival, with the triad scoring 28 goals between them in all competitions this season.

Add Diogo Jota's four strikes and there is no need for an attacking option to be added - unless an injury occurred, or an international tournament arrived mid-season. Unfortunately for Liverpool, the latter is already confirmed in the African Cup of Nations.

Should Liverpool sign Jarrod Bowen in January to cover for the front three?

