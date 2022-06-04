Watch: Liverpool Transfer Target Serge Gnabry Score Six Goals Against Tottenham & Chelsea For Bayern Munich In UCL - Sadio Mane Replacement?

As speculation continues to grow that Sadio Mane could leave Liverpool, links to Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry have emerged and you can watch some of his spectacular goals against Premier League opposition here.

IMAGO / Phillippe Ruiz

Rumours began circulating in the lead up to the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid that the Senegalese may be looking for a new challenge.

There has been no slow down in the links to the 30-year-old and Bayern Munich with the player also coy when questioned about it during a press conference in Senegal.

It does look likely that the player who has served Liverpool so well since his move from Southampton in 2016 will be on the move this summer.

IMAGO / Newspix

Whilst the Bundesliga club remain favourites to obtain his signature, there are also rumours of interest from Real Madrid and PSG.

As focus switches to who could replace Mane at Liverpool, Munich’s Gnabry has been linked with a move to Merseyside.

Like Liverpool’s number 10, he has just 12 months left on his contract and therefore could be available for an obtainable price.

There were even reports yesterday that Liverpool have held talks with Gnabry’s camp over personal teams.

The 26-year-old has undoubted quality and experience on the big stage so it’s no surprise to see these links emerge.

Gnabry also has a very good record against Premier League opposition in the UCL. Take a look at the best of his goals against them here:

