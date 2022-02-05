Skip to main content
Watch: Luis Diaz First Day At Liverpool (Video) As He Meets Klopp, Van Dijk & Alexander-Arnold Before Training

It was a busy Friday at Liverpool FC as new signing Luis Diaz made his way to the AXA Training Centre and we can bring you the footage of his first day.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool moved late in the transfer window to sign the 25-year-old who was being pursued by Tottenham Hotspur with Liverpool agreeing a reported fee of €45million plus €15million add ons.

As the winger was away on international duty with Colombia, the medical and signing took place in South America with Diaz making his way to Merseyside after his team's 1-0 defeat in Argentina.

There was a stop off in Paris whilst the player's work permit was sorted but eventually, on Friday, Diaz finally landed in Liverpool to meet his new manager and teammates before taking in his first training session.

Read More

Diaz is eligible for Sunday's, FA Cup fourth-round clash with Cardiff City so it will be interesting to see if Klopp thrusts his new signing straight into the action.

Watch Diaz's first day at Liverpool here:

