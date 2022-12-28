Watch: New Liverpool Signing Cody Gakpo Gets A Jurgen Klopp Hug

Cody Gakpo completed his move from PSV Eindhoven to Liverpool on Wednesday and got to meet his new manager, Jurgen Klopp.

The German's team had barely walked off of the pitch at Villa Park on Monday after they had beaten Aston Villa when reports broke suggesting that the Reds were in advanced talks with PSV for the Dutch international.

Shortly after, the Eredivisie club released a statement across their social media channels confirming a deal had been agreed with the Merseyside club.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

David Ornstein of The Athletic had confirmed earlier on Wednesday that the deal would be worth up to €50million including add-ons and that Gakpo would sign a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Liverpool have since formally announced the signing of the 23-year-old who will wear the number 18 shirt which was vacated by Takumi Minamino in the summer when he moved to Monaco.

Gakpo could be available for selection when Liverpool travel to Brentford for another tricky-looking Premier League away game on Monday. A more realistic target may be the Reds FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves at Anfield on Saturday, 7th January.

Watch Gakpo meet his new manager and get his first Klopp hug here:

