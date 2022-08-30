WATCH: Reported Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella Scores Stunning Volley

Nicolo Barella is a reported midfield target for Liverpool, watch as he scores a stunning volley for Inter Milan against Cremonese in the Serie A.

Since the start of Liverpool’s 2022-23 campaign, injuries have riddled away throughout the squad and can be most prevalently seen in midfield, with Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones all absent.

IMAGO / PA Images

One player who has been at the centre of speculation is Euro 2020 winner, Nicolo Barella. Liverpool were reportedly "interested" in the player, but nothing concrete in terms of an offer had been made.

Fabrizio Romano noted the transfer as unlikely, due to the recent contract extension that the Italian signed at Inter Milan. According to the reliable journalist, Inter Milan believe Nicolo Barella to be a "future captain" of the club.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed before the match against Bournemouth that Liverpool had been looking to sign an additional midfielder, but that it has to be the right one.

Since then, no serious rumours have developed and it looks ever more likely as the clock ticks down, that Liverpool will not be conducting any further business in the transfer market.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Jurgen Klopp's quotes from the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's game against Newcastle United at Anfield were released late on Tuesday evening:

"We were going for a midfielder, but that midfielder decided to go to another club.

"Some players in this moment are just unavailable.

"We cannot just push the button and say 'bring him in', and then worry about all the problems it could create.

"We always wanted [to sign a midfielder] but it is always about the right one."

For now, it's uncertain whether Liverpool are going to sign a midfielder before Thursday night's 11pm deadline. All updates can be found on the LFC Transfer Room main page.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |