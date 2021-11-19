Watch: Reports Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Wants Liverpool Move Splits Fanbase And Our YouTube Channel Hosts

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling wants a move back to Liverpool. Fans have been reacting to the speculation on social media and it's fair to say it has split the fanbase and the hosts of our YouTube Channel.

The 26 year old left Liverpool to join the Citizens in 2015 for a fee reported to be in excess of £50million.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

His move was met with angry reaction by Liverpool fans and it is never an easy afternoon for the player when he returns to Anfield.

Despite this, fans have taken to twitter to show that not everyone would be against the move.

Absolutely no! We didn’t take Coutinho back… why would we take him back after he insulted the club that was paying his salary? Play one of the Academy kids if we can’t afford to sign anyone else. Klopp has built a family. Preserve it'

'if he accept low wages'

'Exactly, if he's willing to lower his wages that would show he actually cares about the club instead of only caring about money and himself'

'NOPE'

'Clicked the wrong one I’d take him back tbf he improved his game a lot at city'

'HELL NO!'

