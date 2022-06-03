Watch: Sadio Mane Suggests He Will Leave Liverpool This Summer In Explosive Answer During Senegal Press Conference

Sadio Mane appears to have given the biggest hint yet that he will leave Liverpool this summer.

IMAGO / pressinphoto

Rumours regarding the future of the 30-year-old started before the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and have ramped up since the match in Paris.

After the final, speculation grew further that he may want a fresh challenge with Bayern Munich tipped as a possible destination.

There had been no comment from Liverpool's number 10 or his representatives regarding his future but that appears to have now changed.

In a press conference in Senegal, Mane suggested that “60%-70% of Senegalese people want him to leave Liverpool.”

In what will come as a crushing blow to Reds fans, Mané responded:

“I will do what they want. We will soon see.”

The news was broken by journalist Mansour Loum (via GFFN) and the footage is available here.

This is the strongest indication yet that Liverpool’s number 10 will be moving on this summer.

He was a catalyst to the success achieved at the club under manager Jurgen Klopp and it will be a virtually impossible task to replace him.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |