Watch: Sadio Mane's 10 Greatest Liverpool Moments As Striker Departs For Bayern Munich

After the transfer of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich was confirmed, Liverpool have released a video of his 10 greatest moments and you can watch it here.

The 30-year-old leaves after six glorious seasons at the club where he has helped the club to a whole host of trophies including the Premier League and European Cup.

Rumours started prior to the UEFA Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid that the Senegalese was looking for a new challenge this summer and that Bayern Munich were favourites to secure his signature.

After two failed bids, Paul Joyce confirmed on Friday that the two clubs had agreed the terms of the transfer which could reach £35.1million.

According to Joyce, the German club will pay a guaranteed fee of £27.5million with another £7.6million available to Liverpool based on Mane's appearances and achievements with Bayern.

Mane joined Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton and was one of the first and most important components of the Jurgen Klopp era which saw him register a whole host of team and personal achievements.

Trophies Won (at Liverpool)

2019 European Cup

2020 Premier League

2020 UEFA Super Cup

2020 FIFA World Club Cup

2022 Carabao Cup

2022 FA Cup

Other Achievements (whilst at Liverpool)

2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot Winner - 22 goals

2022 Africa Cup of Nations Winner

2022 Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament

It will be a difficult day for supporters to see such an important player move on but both Mane and Liverpool must now wish each other the best of luck and look to the future.

Watch Mane's 10 greatest moments here:

