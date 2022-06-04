Watch: Tammy Abraham Drops Hint He Is Joining Liverpool To Trent Alexander-Arnold In England Training Amid Sadio Mane Exit Rumours

Tammy Abraham has dropped a hint that he could be joining Liverpool next season in England training and you can watch what he says to Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold here.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 24-year-old and Liverpool right-back were preparing for England's trip to Budapest to face Hungary when he made the comments.

It's difficult to know whether Abraham who currently plays for Roma is being serious as he tells Liverpool's playmaker Alexander-Arnold:

'Trent, good luck. I'm joining you guys next season.'

Watch Abraham say this and Alexander-Arnold's response here.

Abraham left Chelsea last summer in a surprise move to Roma in a transfer reported to be worth £36million.

Under Jose Mourinho, he enjoyed a brilliant season winning the UEFA Conference League and scoring 27 goals in all competitions earning himself a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Author Verdict

With a contract running until 2026, it seems unlikely that the striker will leave the Serie A club after just one season where he has won the hearts of the Roma fans.

Should there be interested suitors for Abraham, Roma will want far more than the fee they paid for the player who can now add his Serie A exploits to what he had achieved in England.

The comments to Alexander-Arnold are most likely said in jest as they teamed up in England training and I would expect Liverpool to be looking elsewhere if and when Sadio Mane departs the club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |