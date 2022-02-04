Watch: The Moment Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Meets New Signing Luis Diaz
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp finally got to meet new signing Luis Diaz on Friday and we can bring you the footage of when the pair met for the first time since the transfer.
The 25-year old's move to Liverpool was confirmed on Sunday after the Reds jumped in to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's move for the player.
It had been widely anticipated the winger would be on the list of summer targets for Klopp but the advances of the North London club meant the deal needed to be brought forward.
Diaz had to undertake a medical and sign the relevant paperwork in Argentina whilst on international duty with Colombia.
He was reported to have left on a chartered flight to make his way to Europe where he needed to be granted his work permit before arriving on Merseyside.
Read More
Footage has now been released on Liverpool's online channels showing the player arriving at the AXA Training Centre and meeting with Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders.
It remains to be seen whether Diaz will be thrust straight into action for Liverpool when they face Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Confirmed: Liverpool's Re-Scheduled Premier League Clash With Leeds To Take Place Days Before Carabao Cup Fina
- 'I Have Been Dining Out On It' - Nat Phillips On Bournemouth Loan & Cruyff Turn For Liverpool That Fooled Zlatan Ibrahimovich
- Breaking: Thiago Alcantara Returns To Full Training For Liverpool
- 'There's A Real Possibility Isn't There' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Could Leave Liverpool After Luis Diaz Transfer
- 'Prepare For Salah To Leave' - Former Premier League Players Believes Juventus' Paulo Dybala Could Replace Mohamed Salah
- Report: Liverpool Remain Confident of Completing Pre-Contract Agreement for Wonderkid
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook