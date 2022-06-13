Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'We Must Have Several Options' - Bayern Munich Chief Sends Warning To Liverpool Over Sadio Mane Transfer

Bayern Munich have fired a warning at Liverpool over their demands for the transfer of striker Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane

The Senegalese has been strongly linked with a move to the Bundesliga club and reports have suggested they have already had two bids turned down for the player which were much lower than what Liverpool would be willing to accept.

As reported by Christian Falk (via Bayern & Germany), the German club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has issued a word of warning to the Anfield hierarchy by claiming they are looking at 'several options in attack' and not just Mane.

"Generally speaking, we're trying to strengthen our team. We're working on several options in attack. The transfer market is not easy, it always depends on the financial possibilities of the club. I don't want to talk about players of other clubs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Of course we can't rely on one option to strengthen our attack. We must have several options."

Despite these comments, a transfer of Liverpool's number 10 to the Bundesliga giants does seem inevitable, especially with the imminent signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

It may take a few more days however for the two clubs to finally agree on a suitable fee for someone who has been a hugely important member of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Confirmed: Liverpool Complete Signing Of Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Sam Jones10 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Darwin Nunez's Transfer To Liverpool Is Complete | Announcement Expected In 'Coming Hours'

By Matt Thielen11 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Completed Darwin Nunez's Contract And Paperwork | Announcement In 'Coming Hours'

By Matt Thielen11 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Liverpool Transfer From Benfica - Contract Length Different To What Previous Reports Suggested

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Klopp Knew He Was The One' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Of Liverpool Darwin Nunez Deal

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Darwin Nunez Liverpool Transfer Details Confirmed By Reliable Journalist, Details Of Contract & Medical Also Revealed

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Journalist Says Aston Villa And West Ham Ideal Clubs For Liverpool Midfielder

By Joe Dixon13 hours ago
Liverpool fans
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive Interview: Marcus Benito - El Chiringuito TV | Champions League Final Coverage

By Damon Carr13 hours ago