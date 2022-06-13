'We Must Have Several Options' - Bayern Munich Chief Sends Warning To Liverpool Over Sadio Mane Transfer

Bayern Munich have fired a warning at Liverpool over their demands for the transfer of striker Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese has been strongly linked with a move to the Bundesliga club and reports have suggested they have already had two bids turned down for the player which were much lower than what Liverpool would be willing to accept.

As reported by Christian Falk (via Bayern & Germany), the German club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has issued a word of warning to the Anfield hierarchy by claiming they are looking at 'several options in attack' and not just Mane.

"Generally speaking, we're trying to strengthen our team. We're working on several options in attack. The transfer market is not easy, it always depends on the financial possibilities of the club. I don't want to talk about players of other clubs.

"Of course we can't rely on one option to strengthen our attack. We must have several options."

Despite these comments, a transfer of Liverpool's number 10 to the Bundesliga giants does seem inevitable, especially with the imminent signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

It may take a few more days however for the two clubs to finally agree on a suitable fee for someone who has been a hugely important member of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

