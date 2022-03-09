Skip to main content
'We'll Get You To Liverpool' - Agency Tells Kalvin Phillips They Can Secure Anfield Transfer

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been told by a leading agency that they can secure him a transfer to Liverpool according to a report.

Kalvin Phillips

Over recent months, speculation has been growing over the future of the England midfielder who is out of contract in the summer of 2024.

Former Leeds player Danny Mills revealed to Football Insider earlier in the week that he had been told that the 26 year old was in the process of changing agents and that could suggest he was considering a move away from Elland Road.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

A recruitment source has now told Football Insider that a leading agency have claimed that they can secure Phillips a transfer to Liverpool as agents battle it out to get the player onto their books.

Jurgen Klopp's team are in need of a refresh in the middle of the park with James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara all into their thirties and a talented, homegrown player like Phillips will be of interest.

He is not the only player Liverpool are likely to be looking at however with them repeatedly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

The report claims that Leeds will be looking for about £70million to agree to part company with a player who excelled under outgoing manager Marcelo Bielsa.

