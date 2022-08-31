'We're Delighted To Have Him' - Brighton CEO On Moises Caicedo Amid Liverpool Interest

After Jurgen Klopp appeared to do a u-turn regarding Liverpool's need to bring in a midfielder before the transfer window closes, a whole host of names have been linked with a move to Anfield.

Brighton's brilliant young midfielder Moises Caicedo is one of the players rumoured to be on the Reds radar although manager Graham Potter played down the likelihood of a move prior to Thursday's deadline.

Despite this, the 20-year-old continues to be linked with Liverpool and Seagulls CEO Paul Barber told talkSPORT (via Liverpool Echo) he doesn't think that the talented youngster will be phased by the speculation.

“Moises Caicedo has done well but he is still a very young player. We know with young players form is sometimes inconsistent and we don’t want the kind of pressure on Moises that these kinds of headlines create. But he is a very level-headed young man. He is more than capable of dealing with it, in our opinion.

“He has settled into the Premier League fantastically and potentially he has got a World Cup to look forward to as well. It’s a really good time for Moises and we’re delighted to have him."

LFCTR Verdict

This seems a virtually impossible deal to do before Thursday's deadline with Brighton not in need of the money meaning it would take a huge offer to bring them to the negotiating table.

Caicedo's reputation is growing quickly which could mean that the Reds are also priced out of a deal in the longer term as well.

