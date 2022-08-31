Skip to main content

'We're Delighted To Have Him' - Brighton CEO On Moises Caicedo Amid Liverpool Interest

Paul Barber believes the Ecuadorian will have no problem dealing with speculation surrounding a move to Anfield.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Jurgen Klopp appeared to do a u-turn regarding Liverpool's need to bring in a midfielder before the transfer window closes, a whole host of names have been linked with a move to Anfield.

Brighton's brilliant young midfielder Moises Caicedo is one of the players rumoured to be on the Reds radar although manager Graham Potter played down the likelihood of a move prior to Thursday's deadline.

Moises Caicedo

Despite this, the 20-year-old continues to be linked with Liverpool and Seagulls CEO Paul Barber told talkSPORT (via Liverpool Echo) he doesn't think that the talented youngster will be phased by the speculation.

“Moises Caicedo has done well but he is still a very young player. We know with young players form is sometimes inconsistent and we don’t want the kind of pressure on Moises that these kinds of headlines create. But he is a very level-headed young man. He is more than capable of dealing with it, in our opinion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He has settled into the Premier League fantastically and potentially he has got a World Cup to look forward to as well. It’s a really good time for Moises and we’re delighted to have him."

LFCTR Verdict

This seems a virtually impossible deal to do before Thursday's deadline with Brighton not in need of the money meaning it would take a huge offer to bring them to the negotiating table.

Caicedo's reputation is growing quickly which could mean that the Reds are also priced out of a deal in the longer term as well.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBrighton & Hove Albion

Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United: Match Prediction

By Damon Carr
Harvey Elliott
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: ‘Fantastic’ - Glen Johnson on Harvey Elliott at Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
Roberto Firmino Kevin De Bruyne
Quotes

'Like A Kevin De Bruyne' - High Praise From Pundit For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'I Don’t Think His Time Is Up' - Glen Johnson on Jordan Henderson Being a Starter

By Charlie Webb
Leicester City Youri Tielemans
Transfers

'Arsenal Or Liverpool' - Pundit Makes Youri Tielemans Transfer Prediction

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'He Could Do It' - Glen Johnson on Trent Alexander-Arnold Playing in Midfield

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Newcastle United | Premier League

By Matty Orme
Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson
Quotes

'The Sky's The Limit' - Kostas Tsimikas On Getting Assists For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew