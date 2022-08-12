Skip to main content

West Ham Manager David Moyes Confirms Failed Transfer Bid For Liverpool Target Matheus Nunes

West Ham United manager David Moyes has confirmed that the club have failed with a bid for Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes.

Sporting CP Matheus Nunes

The 23-year-old has been widely linked with a move to the Premier League with Liverpool but on Friday, the Hammers were reported to have placed a bid of £25million plus £4million in add-ons for the midfielder.

Speaking ahead of his team's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, and as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Moyes confirmed that the Portugal international had turned down the move to the London stadium.

'We made a bid for Nunes but he chose not to come'.

Wolves are reported to now be the most interested club in Nunes according to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg, but previous reports have suggested he wants to move to a club that will be playing Champions League football.

Plettenberg also claims that both Manchester City and Liverpool are monitoring the situation but in the Reds' case 'it's not very hot'. He also suggests that Sporting would be open to a fee of around €35million plus a resale clause being inserted in any deal.

LFCTR Verdict

The player seems intent on making a move to a big club in the Premier League but Jurgen Klopp confirmed once again on Friday that a move in the transfer market before the window closes is unlikely.

Pep Guardiola is also a known admirer of Nunes so it's possible there could be interest from City but it may need one of the current players to exit for that to happen as Kalvin Phillips has already arrived at the club this summer.

