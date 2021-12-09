Report: Journalist Thinks Nat Phillips Will ‘Leave’ Liverpool in January Amidst West Ham Links

A reliable Liverpool based journalist has revealed that he thinks Nat Phillips will leave Anfield this January.

When Liverpool kept hold of Nat Phillips last summer, a lot of people were confused.

His stock was never going to be higher. Also, with the return of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, along with the purchase of Ibrahima Konate, keeping the 24-year-old around didn't seem logical.

However, the club decided to give him a new contract and keep the centre-back in the squad, using him as a last choice option.

Despite signing a contract, which was probably signed to help Liverpool retain his value when he is sold, Phillips could be off as soon as January.

Neil Jones of GOAL has recently claimed on the Redmen TV's Journo Insight Show that he thinks that Liverpool will have offers for him in the upcoming window.

“He should be held up as an example to everyone. When he’s thrown in, he delivers. He just keeps on delivering when he’s needed to deliver.

"Liverpool wanted too much money for him in the summer, otherwise I think he would have been sold. Can they command the same sort of fee?" said Jones.

"He’s not a less appealing prospect now than he was in the summer.

"From his point of view, I think, maybe on loan until the end of the season. He’s 24, you don’t want to be sitting on the bench, or sometimes not even on the bench, you want to be playing football.

"I think he does need to go and play some football; I think he’d like to go and play some football.

"I think Liverpool would be fair to him if an offer came in, and I expect that there will be some offers. I would maybe say more likely loan than permanent.

"I would think there’s a fair chance he leaves Liverpool in January.”

