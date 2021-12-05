Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Report: West Ham Admirers of Liverpool’s Divock Origi as It’s Revealed They Tried to Sign Him Last Summer

Author:

Divock Origi has emerged as a target for David Moyes' West Ham side and it has also been revealed that they tried to sign him last summer too.

Last summer, a lot of people thought that Divock Origi's time at Liverpool would come to an end.

Jurgen Klopp had openly spoken about Origi potentially leaving Anfield and how any manager would be lucky to have him.

Divock Origi Mohamed Salah

However, a move away never materialised with Liverpool putting to high of a price-tag on the Belgians head.

Despite a move not happening, according to one journalist, David Moyes' West Ham did try and sign him last summer.

Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers have had a 'long-term interest' in Divock Origi.

So much so, that they tried to replace Sebastian Haller with him last summer when he departed to Ajax.

Despite this interest, O'Rourke says that in the current market he can't see Liverpool letting go off Divock Origi.

Author's Verdict

I personally think if Liverpool get over £15million for Origi then they would sell him straight away.

He's a good asset to have on the bench but that money could go towards someone else who can offer us more.

