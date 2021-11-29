Report: West Ham Laying 'Groundwork' to Sign Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips

Nat Phillips was a massive part of Liverpool reaching top four last season but it looks like the centre-back could be on his way out of the club in January.

Last season, Liverpool had massive centre-back crisis with Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk out for most of the season.

Despite these injuries, an unlikely hero stepped up to the plate and helped Liverpool secure top four.

That hero was Nat Phillips. The 24-year-old was previously on loan at Bundesliga.2 side VfB Stuttgart.

Despite having no top flight league experience, Phillips was thrown into the deep end during the 2020/21 season.

Surprisingly, Phillips slotted right in and was a mainstay in our defence during that season.

He proved to a lot of people that he was more than good enough to become a Premier League defender.

A lot of people thought that he was going to leave the Reds last summer but he has since stayed.

Unfortunately for Phillips, he is our fifth choice centre-back and has only played 45 minutes all season.

West Ham Laying the 'Groundworks' for January Bid

With this lack of game time, Phillips could be looking for a new club in the January transfer window.

That club could be West Ham if recent reports from Football Insider are to be believed.

They claim that Nat Phillips is on the Hammers list of potential January centre-back targets.

David Moyes' side are probably going to sign a defender after losing Angelo Ogbonna for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury he picked up against Liverpool.

As it was reported last summer, Liverpool will listen to offers for Phillips but they want around £12million for a deal to take place.

Losing Phillips could have a big impact if Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez or Joel Matip picks up another injury but the 24-year-old is far too good to be a fifth choice centre-back.

