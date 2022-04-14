'What A Player This Guy Is' - Former Red On Possible Liverpool Pursuit Of Darwin Nunez Transfer

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique is hopeful that Liverpool will make a move for Benfica sensation Darwin Nunez.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The Uruguayan starred for the Portuguese team in both legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie between the two clubs.

After scoring in the first leg following a mistake from Ibrahima Konate, the 22 year old was on target again in the 3-3 draw at Anfield, a match that also saw him have two goals ruled out for offside.

Enrique said on Instagram story that he hopes that his former club will make a move for the prolific striker.

“What a player this guy is and is only 22. Darwin Nunez. I really hope Liverpool (will) do something about him because he is going to finish in a top team.”

Nunez has already been linked with a whole host of top European clubs with many big Premier League teams said to be interested in signing him.

It could be one of the transfer stories of the summer as Nunez offers a viable alternative to Erling Haaland but for Liverpool to make a move it may need a big name striker to depart.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok