Skip to main content

'What A Talent' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On New Signing Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his excitement at the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

The 19-year-old was officially unveiled as a Liverpool player on Sunday, making the move from the West London club at the end of his contract.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained what Carvalho will bring to the team and praised his contribution at Fulham.

“It’s great to finally be able to welcome Fabio and to introduce him properly to our supporters.

“What a talent he is, hey? A player who can bring a stadium to its feet. He puts his personality into his performances, he is confident and adventurous with the ball, and he wants to make things happen.

“He is a versatile player for sure and is very much an attacking threat with his creativity and dynamism.

“It was a wonderful season for Fulham last year and Fabio was a worthy winner of the individual recognition he got as a result of that."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The German manager was keen to remind people however that as a young player, Carvalho, who will wear number 28, will need patience as he develops but believes there is no better place to do so than at Liverpool.

“It doesn’t really need saying, but it is worth reminding everyone that he will of course need patience. It’s a step up, but one we know he is more than capable of making, which is why we were so keen for so long to sign him for Liverpool.

“He has the perfect environment here to learn and develop. He has a dressing room full of the best teachers in football who will help him settle and adapt.

“With us, a player of Fabio’s profile will get opportunity along with space to improve, learn and develop further. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him in a red jersey.”

The Portugal under-21 international is clearly a talented player and it's going to be fascinating for Reds supporters to see how he adjusts to life in the Premier League.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

carvalho 2
Transfers

Revealed: Fabio Carvalho Shirt Number At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew35 minutes ago
Liverpool Training
Opinions

Five Players Who Could Still Leave Liverpool This Summer - Probability Of Exit Assessed (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew53 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

Former Liverpool Player Is 'Sure' That Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Wants To Play For Jurgen Klopp's Side

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Ian Rush
Quotes

'I've Constantly Insisted' - Liverpool Legend Ian Rush On Talks With Mohamed Salah Agent Ramy Abbas

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott On Excitement Ahead Of The New Season & Playing For His Boyhood Club

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Raphinha Blocks Liverpool & Chelsea Approaches As Brazilian Tries To Smooth Move To Barcelona

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'I Can Easily See Liverpool' - Pundit On Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Arda Guler
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Battle Arsenal For Transfer Of 'Next Mesut Ozil' - Arda Guler Of Fenerbahce

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago