'What A Talent' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On New Signing Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his excitement at the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

The 19-year-old was officially unveiled as a Liverpool player on Sunday, making the move from the West London club at the end of his contract.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained what Carvalho will bring to the team and praised his contribution at Fulham.

“It’s great to finally be able to welcome Fabio and to introduce him properly to our supporters.

“What a talent he is, hey? A player who can bring a stadium to its feet. He puts his personality into his performances, he is confident and adventurous with the ball, and he wants to make things happen.

“He is a versatile player for sure and is very much an attacking threat with his creativity and dynamism.

“It was a wonderful season for Fulham last year and Fabio was a worthy winner of the individual recognition he got as a result of that."

The German manager was keen to remind people however that as a young player, Carvalho, who will wear number 28, will need patience as he develops but believes there is no better place to do so than at Liverpool.

“It doesn’t really need saying, but it is worth reminding everyone that he will of course need patience. It’s a step up, but one we know he is more than capable of making, which is why we were so keen for so long to sign him for Liverpool.

“He has the perfect environment here to learn and develop. He has a dressing room full of the best teachers in football who will help him settle and adapt.

“With us, a player of Fabio’s profile will get opportunity along with space to improve, learn and develop further. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him in a red jersey.”

The Portugal under-21 international is clearly a talented player and it's going to be fascinating for Reds supporters to see how he adjusts to life in the Premier League.

