What To Expect From Liverpool Transfer Target Darwin Nunez?

Liverpool is on the brink of signing 22-year-old Uruguayan striker from Benfica, Darwin Nunez. The deal is expected to be in the region of 100 million Euros, with 80 million paid up front and 20 million in easily achievable add-ons. The deal is expected to be concluded in the next few days.

Nunez will be the third player of Uruguayan nationality who has played for Liverpool. The other two were center-back Sebastian Coates (who scored a worldly overhead kick) and Luis Suarez, who needs to introduction.

Liverpool fans are excited about this signing. When you look at the forwards that Jurgen Klopp had at his disposal, it is great to see that they are changing their approach when it comes to having a player who can play the number nine role and anyone out there.

Nunez will be a proper number nine with modern striker qualities such as heading and poaching. He brings that little something different compared to the other attacking forwards that Liverpool currently has.

Here is a short video on what we can expect from Nunez once this deal is signed, sealed, and stamped.

Target Man

Nunez is a proper target man for quality crosses that come in from both flanks from the feet of Trent Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

He also becomes an important target man from set pieces such as corners and free kicks from deep as well.

Dribbler

He loves to dribble with the ball at his feet and take on defenders. This is something that other Liverpool forwards around him can exploit, given their sharpness and movement to create spaces behind the opponent’s defensive line.

When he has the ball at his feet, he loves to either cut inside and create space to whip a shot at goal or play a cheeky pass in behind for an overlapping run.

Hold up Play

Given the body structure and shape of Nunez and his towering height of over 6 feet, he can hold a ball, allowing the Liverpool wingers to overlap and get into a better position to get the ball into the box.

Passing Range

When he drops a little deeper, his passing range is good. First, however, he must work on his passing competition rate, nothing that a full pre-season under Jurgen Klopp can’t fix.

Conversion Rate

Last season he achieved a goal rate of a goal every 81 minutes or so in both competitions, the Liga Portugal and UEFA Champions League. This is highly attractive and, under Klopp, can indeed be bettered with time. He scored three hattricks and five braces in the entirety of last season.

With the news of Sadio Mane leaving, Nunez seems to be the exact replacement that Liverpool needs. He can play an attacking role through the centre and on the left flank, exactly what Sadio Mane did.

Klopp is putting together a squad that can play together for a long time with a number of youngsters under the age of 25 on the roster.

Some believe that the deal is just short of announcing.

