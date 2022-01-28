What To Expect From Liverpool's Latest Transfer Signing Luis Diaz

After news broke that LIverpool have signed FC Porto star Luis Diaz, LFC Transfer Room took a look at what to expect from the Colombian.

When the transfer window rolls around, there's rarely a passing day in which Liverpool aren't mentioned in the relentless media speculation.

However, a player who has been more heavily linked with a move to Merseyside is FC Porto and Colombia winger Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Age: 25 Club: FC Porto Position: Left Midfield/Winger Appearances this season: 28 Goals this season: 16 Assists this season: 6 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024 Market value: £36.00million

The excelling performances of the 25-year-old in the 2021 Copa America in which he finished as top-scorer alongside Lionel Messi, and throughout the current campaign has ignited the Reds' interest.

His football journey has been one far from plain sailing. As a child, according to Portuguese football journalist Marcus Alvez, Diaz was raised as a member of the Wayuu indigenous community in Colombia- which is one of the nation's most neglected areas and sees many children suffer from malnutrition.

In an Indigenous People's Copa America in 2015, the Colombia coach was left "astonished" by his underweight appearance. The tournament was the first time in which Diaz had the opportunity to travel overseas.

In terms of the player today, the winger is currently one of the hottest properties in European football. Since his move to Porto from Junior FC in his native Colombia in 2019, he has caught the eye of several top clubs.

In the 21-22 campaign, a tally of 14 league goals in 18 outings as well as five assists, represents world-class output for a wide player. A rise from six goals in each of the last two seasons represents significant progress, proving he is ready to take his game to the next level.

There has been a history of this in Jurgen Klopp's reign to date, so there is evidence to suggest Diaz could become the next superstar to develop under the German's guidance.

IMAGO / PA Images

Porto generally operate in a 4-4-2 system, meaning the Colombian often finds himself in a deeper role compared to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, for example, adding substantial value to such statistics.

His quick, direct style with a deadly eye for goal certainly matches the profile of a Liverpool wide forward. As a right-footer playing on the left, he ticks additional boxes in terms of his suitability to the Liverpool offensive trio.

The 25-year-old will almost certainly be on the move this summer, so it is a situation the club must keep a close eye on.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As the famous front three enter their thirties, future planning is imperative. With Diaz reportedly favouring a move to Anfield over interest from Spurs, it is certainly a viable acquisition.

The Colombia international ticks each of the key boxes to be a Liverpool star of the next six-seven years, and is one the Reds should undoubtedly look to pursue in a crucial summer window on the horizon.