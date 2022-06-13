Skip to main content
'Where He Will Feel The Best Is....'  Senegal Coach Reveals Where He Thinks Liverpool's Sadio Mane Will Be Happiest Amid Bayern Munich Transfer Rumours

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has revealed where he thinks Liverpool striker Sadio Mane would be most happiest playing his football next season amid rumours he could move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The Bundesliga giants have reportedly had two bids turned down by Liverpool for the brilliant Senegalese international but there are suggestions that the two clubs will soon agree on a deal.

Sadio Mane

According to Senego (via The Daily Mail), Senegal National Team Coach Cisse gave his views on where he thinks would be best for Mane going forward. 

"It's not just Sadio, I'm going to talk about it for all those players who are in a situation where they have to find a club, it's complicated. Why? Because it is all this problem that awaits us for the World Cup which is in November.

"And I tell my boys to try to settle the contract problems so that when their respective championships resume, they will have already found a base. I heard about Sadio at Bayern.

"Bayern is intensity, pressure football with a German coach. Sadio played in Salzburg in Austria which is a border country, and that means he is not going into unknown territory. For me, the club where he will feel the best is Bayern."

Cisse's comments may not sit well with supporters of Liverpool but there does feel an air of inevitability now that they could lose a player who has been so pivotal since signing from Southampton in 2016.

